Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock after learning that the Oscar could be taken away

The Hollywood Academy has opened a formal investigation to decide the consequences that the actor will face for this behavior.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable.” This was the first sentence of the statement released by actor Will Smith through his Instagram account after starring in one of the most tense moments in television history last Monday morning, in the middle of the Oscar Awards gala. A 94th edition to remember for many reasons, but especially for this uncomfortable and surreal event starring the American actor and the comedian Chris Rock.

“I would like to apologize publicly, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions do not represent the man I want to be,” said the actor, who the day before had already apologized to the Academy in the speech he gave when picking up his Oscar for best actor, but not the comedian.

In the note, he apologizes again to the Academy and to the spectators of the gala.

It was before he took the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his brilliant role in ‘The Williams Method’when Will Smith slapped the comedian, who made an unfortunate joke about his wife’s physical appearance, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress suffers from an autoimmune disorder of alopecia and, for that reason, she wears a shaved head.

A few months ago, she decided to make the problem she had public, clarifying that it is not something aesthetic, but that it is something that she suffers from day to day and from which she feels self-conscious. To avoid questions and normalize the situation, as much as possible, she released a video through her social networks to explain her situation. What the actress certainly did not expect is that the subject would be on everyone’s lips again.

John Locher / GTRES

After this controversial moment, the hollywood academy decided to open a formal investigation against Will Smith condemning his violent act and making it clear that this action would have its respective consequences following the organization’s internal regulations. For his part, the comedian Chris Rock has decided not to file any complaint against the actor, although the Los Angeles Police Department ensures that it is “aware” of the incident and that, if it wishes, an investigation report can be opened.

Through tears, the protagonist of ‘The Williams method’ collected his long-awaited prize and with a broken voice he launched a most emotional speech, where he expressed his regret. Insisting on the idea of ​​defending your loved ones, he said at the end of his intervention: “Love makes you do crazy things”.

Given the circumstances, the wind is not in favor of Will Smith, since he has received a heavy rain of criticism and, according to some media, there is the possibility that the Oscar will be withdrawnbut the actor has taken the first and most important step, which is to recognize the mistake and know how to ask for forgiveness.

