Will Smith arrives on Disney Plus, watch the breathtaking Welcome to Earth trailer

Disney + today released the first official trailer for Welcome to Earth, an original National Geographic series documenting the adventures of Will Smith traveling the world to explore every remote corner of our planet.

The star of Men in Black, who recently confessed to having chosen many roles in his career with the aim of erasing racial stereotypes, tests himself on an exciting and surprising journey with the enthusiasm that sets him apart.

From the first images of the trailer it is clear that this is a documentary from strong visual impact: the series is in fact produced by director Darren Aronofsky (famous for directing films such as Requiem for a Dream And The black Swan) along with Protozoa Pictures, Nutopia and Westbrook Studios. In addition, the breathtaking images are accompanied by the music of the famous British composer Daniel Pemberton (The Chicago Trial 7, Enola Holmes, Birds of Prey).

In his extraordinary adventures, Will Smith is accompanied by professional explorers who will guide him on a journey around the world which will lead him to experience spectacular places firsthand: in the trailer we see him exploring the seabed, witnessing the eruption of a volcano near the crater, diving into a cave, exploring frozen canyons and much more.

Among the explorers who guide Will Smith through these incredible experiences are marine biologist Diva Amon, polar explorer Dwayne Fields, engineer Albert Lin, National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Will Smith’s exciting journey in the 6 episodes of the series Welcome to Earth will arrive in streaming on Disney + in December 2021. While we wait, we discover the actor’s latest revelations about his open marriage with Jada Pinkett.

