Will Smith at the Oscars: the Hollywood Academy prohibits the actor from attending its awards for 10 years after the slap to Chris Rock

8 April 2022, 19:26 GMT Updated 51 minutes

American actor Will Smith will not be able to attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year’s Oscars.

As announced by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences In a statement this Friday, the board of directors decided that the actor will not be able to participate in any type of event organized by them until 2032. “The Board has decided that, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

In a statement sent to the entertainment publication Page Six The actor replied that he complies with the determination.

“I accept and respect the decision of the Academy”said.

The Academy made the decision after bringing forward a meeting initially scheduled for April 18 to analyze measures against the actor for the event that occurred at the award ceremony on March 27.

In its statement, it indicated that the ban is intended to protect artists and guests and “restore confidence in the Academy.” The Academy acknowledged that at the time of the slap it did not “properly deal with the situation in the room” and that ” I wasn’t prepared for the unprecedented event,” for which she apologized.

He also thanked Rock for not having lost his composure after the event.

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our broadcast,” he said.

what happened at the ceremony

Rock was presenting one of the Academy Awards when in his comedy routine he talked about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who sported a shaved haircut at the ceremony because of her baldness.

The comedian joked, “Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to GI Jane, the 1997 film in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head to play Jordan O’Neil, the first woman to receive Navy Seal training.

Smith then walked onstage, punched Rock in the face, and then demanded in vulgar language that he not talk about his wife.

After the incident, the Academy asked him to leave the ceremony, but the actor refused, according to the entity. Social media videos showed Smith partying after the event.

“We asked Mr. Smith to leave the ceremony and he refused, but we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently,” the Academy said in a subsequent statement.

Shortly after, Smith would go back on stage to collect the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the film. King Richard.

The day after the ceremony, the actor took to social media to apologize for his actions, writing that they were “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Smith announced last week his resignation from the Academy, which originally meant that he lost the right to vote in the awards, but left him the door open to continue being nominated and attend the galas.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” said the actor, whose career began in the 1990s.

