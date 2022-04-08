Entertainment

Will Smith at the Oscars: the Hollywood Academy prohibits the actor from attending its awards for 10 years after the slap to Chris Rock

Will Smith slap Chris Rock

American actor Will Smith will not be able to attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year’s Oscars.

As announced by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences In a statement this Friday, the board of directors decided that the actor will not be able to participate in any type of event organized by them until 2032. “The Board has decided that, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

In a statement sent to the entertainment publication Page Six The actor replied that he complies with the determination.

“I accept and respect the decision of the Academy”said.

