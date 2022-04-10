Entertainment

Will Smith banned from the Oscars: they accuse the Academy of being racist and not punishing abusers | Polansky | Weinstein | Cinema and series

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

In all the history of Oscar awards, there were many controversial cases related to sexual abuse, which deserved to receive more severe sanctions than those offered against Will Smith. However, many of them have had to wait decades for them to be banned from the film event. That was the case for Oscar-winning director Roman Polanskyproducer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

