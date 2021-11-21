Will Smith brings Williams’ father to the big screen: “I’ll explain …”

The wait is over: Will Smith brings Serena and Venus Williams’ father to the big screen. The film is released in these hours in American cinemas. In a recent interview, the famous actor wanted to talk about the difficulties in interpreting the complex character.

The future foretold

King Richard, the film starring and produced by Will Smith about the life of Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus, is ready to be screened in American theaters.

In a recent interview with Sky News, the famous Hollywood actor wanted to deepen the figure of Richard, who has always clearly divided the audience. On the one hand the story that his daughters and family tell of him, on the other the role of the villain in the eyes of most.

“You know, Richard Williams is a very complicated character to understand. The thing that struck me most is how different is the story that is made of it outside the family sphere, with the bad and gruff character, and how it is spoken about in his family and with his children.

The family has documented many things over the years. I was able to use a lot of videos to understand how to play the character. We piled up tons of notes and Isha was with us every day.

One thing scared me. What she said and the premonitions she had before her daughters were even born. He already dreamed of their future even before they were born. They would have daughters who would be number 1 and 2 in world tennis and they did“.

