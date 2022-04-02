Entertainment

Will Smith: Celebrities like Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper comforted the actor after punching Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith was seen being comforted by other celebrities attending the Academy Awards after the actor punched Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony.

Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper were seen talking to a visibly emotional Smith after the shocking incident.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2 I can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, in an apparent reference to Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after battling alopecia.

After Rock’s prank, Smith went onstage and appeared to punch the comedian, before returning to his seat.

Smith was then heard yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter , shared a video of Smith being comforted by Washington and Perry, reporting that they had signaled him to “get off of me”.

Photos of Smith hugging Cooper also surfaced during the ceremony, during a non-televised interval between the awards.

In his emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Actor, Smith revealed exactly what Washington had told him during the break.

