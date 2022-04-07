Will Smith checks into rehab clinic to deal with rejection after Oscars

Will Smith was admitted to a rehab clinic to deal with the stress that has generated controversy at the Oscars after hitting the comedian Chris Rock on the stage.

According to one source from The Sun newspaperthe American actor has been really affected by the criticism and rejection he has received after the incident, after Chris Rock made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

According The Suna source close to the actor revealed that the 53-year-old actor will take a break and will step away from the spotlight for a while to reflect on what happened.

“The consequences of his backlash have hit Will hard, so you will receive help to deal with stress”, confessed the source of the British newspaper.

Will Smith at the Oscars.

How long will Smith stay out of the spotlight?

According to the same source: “It will be a high level retreat frequented by the rich and famous, and in it, you’ll do some serious soul-searching and work to figure out how you can move forward.”

These statements come days after Netflix to cancel Will Smith movie which would be titled “Smith Fast and Loose”, while the Academy is thinking of sanctioning the actor for the events that arose at the ceremony, along with a sea of ​​criticism.