Will Smith confesses: “I borrowed $ 10,000 from a drug dealer to pay my taxes.”

Will Smith spoke of his pasts Financial problems revealing a background that no one knew: in the early 90s the actor had to borrow money from a drug dealer to be able to pay taxes at a time when he was in real trouble.

During the presentation of his new book, an autobiography entitled Will, Will Smith chatted with star Idris Elba in a public meeting at the Savoy Theater in London and told a little about his life and some background that no one knew. The actor revealed that, in a very difficult time for him, he had to ask for money from a drug dealer to be able to pay taxes.

“I don’t know how it works with taxes here in England, but in the US they take it seriously. When Uncle Sam wanted his money … I didn’t forget, I just didn’t pay. I had to sell everything, I knew whatever direction my life would take would be in Los Angeles. So I borrowed $ 10,000 from a friend of mine who was a pharmaceutical supplier in the neighborhood. “ Will Smith said in a video shot by Metro.

The actor went on to confess that he almost filed for bankruptcy, before moving to Los Angeles and getting the role that led him to success, namely the lead role in Willy, The Prince of Bel Air.

Along with his friend Idris Elba, Will Smith felt free to open up and also revealed why he decided to write a memoir: “This was the first time I felt I had experienced enough, suffered enough, and solved enough problems in my life … I wanted it to be useful to others as well.”.

The London presentation ended with a performance by Will Smith, who sang a medley of his hits alongside Idris Elba, including Brand New Funk, Switch, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Summertime.