Will Smith could already be seeing the negative effects of the Chris Rock slap

The slap he gave her Will Smith to the comedian Chris Rock in full ceremony of Oscar awards last Sunday, it could already be taking its toll on his professional career.

In addition to the possible sanctions that could be imposed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, even though Smith has already tendered his resignationthere are several projects that the actor had on the agenda which could have been postponed until further notice, as published The Hollywood Reporter.

As reported, the project Netflix“Fast & Loose”, which was expected to be one of the biggest productions in the coming months by the streaming service, has taken a backseat. In part it is because several days before the Oscars, whoever was going to direct the film David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”, “Atomic Blonde”) disassociated itself from it. Apparently, Leitch had decided to go with Universal’s “Fall Guy” project, starring Ryan Goslingwhich is supposed to start production in August.

This situation would have caused the study to begin the search for a director. However, Smith’s controversy at the Oscars allowed that process to be put on hold, according to a source from The Hollywood Reporter.

Another project that is currently on hold is Sony’s “Bad Boys 4”. According to the report, Hollywood producers like to slow down projects when they have among their talents a figure who turns toxic or, in Smith’s case, “optically unfavourable”. That is why the film starring Smith could also take time to record.

The 94th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, better known as the Oscars, kicked off at 8:00 pm at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with lots of sparkle and laughter. (The Associated Press)

Departing from tradition, the show began with a welcome by the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, who introduced the singer Beyoncé, who performed the song “Be Alive” from the movie “King Richard, based on the lives of both tennis players. (The Associated Press)

The three hostesses of the ceremony, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, welcomed the attendees, who did not stop laughing at their comments. (The Associated Press)

Ariana DeBose, of Puerto Rican origin, wins the Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story. (Chris Pizzallo)

Greig Fraser accepts the award for best cinematography for “Dune.” (The Associated Press)

Brian Connor, from left, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer accept the award for best visual effects for “Dune.” (The Associated Press)

Sebastian Yatra sings “Dos Oruguitas” from the movie “Encanto” (The Associated Press)

Jared Bush, from left, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Byron Howard accept the award for best animated film for “Charm.” (The Associated Press)

Troy Kotsur became the first deaf-mute to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie CODA. “It is wonderful to be here. I can’t believe I’m here. Thank you for recognizing my work and thanks to all the theaters and places where I was able to act and develop myself, ”he indicated. (The Associated Press)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Wins Best International Film Award for Japan’s “Drive My Car” (The Associated Press)

Jenny Beavan Wins Best Costume Design Award for “Cruella” (The Associated Press)

Becky G and Luis Fonsi perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the movie “Encanto” (The Associated Press)

Hosts Wanda Sykes, left, and Regina Hall appear onstage dressed as characters from “King Richard” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” during a little comedy (The Associated Press)

Also, host Amy Schumer appeared hanging, imitating Spider-Man, during the parody. (The Associated Press)

Billie Eilish performs “No Time To Die” from the movie with the same name (The Associated Press)

The most tense moment of the gala was when Will Smith hit Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith (The Associated Press)

The comedian joked with Smith that he was looking forward to a “GI Jane” sequel. Smith then got up from his seat near the stage, walked over to Rock and slapped him. (The Associated Press)

One of the most emotional parts was the In Memoriam tribute. In the photo, Jamie Lee Curtis holds a puppy on stage in honor of Betty White. (The Associated Press)

Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro starred in the “Godfather” reunion reunion. (The Associated Press)

Billie Eilish, right, and Finneas O’Connell accept the award for best original song for “No Time To Die” (The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Jane Campion wins the award for best director for “The Power of the Dog” (The Associated Press)

Following the violent incident, Will Smith wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard.” In his speech he highlighted the love for the family and apologized for what happened. (The Associated Press)

And the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role goes to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” (The Associated Press)

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli are in charge of presenting the award for best film (The Associated Press)

The cast and crew of “CODA” accept the award for best picture at the Oscars. The film is carried out by deaf actors. (The Associated Press)

According to The Hollywood Reporter these two projects could be the first of many, as many studios are likely putting a pause on any Smith-related projects right now. In the same way, a source also commented that in the event that Smith’s situation does not go further, he could still start recording again in less than a year.

The next big project Oscar winner for best actor for his role in “King Richard”is the drama about slavery by Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation”from AppleTV+, which is said to be an Oscar nominee in the fall, but does not currently have a release date as it is in pre-production. We will have to wait to see if the studio also decides to wait for everything related to Smith to cool down, to release the production.