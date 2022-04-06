Will Smith could face another humiliation thanks to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s ex-lover, August Alsina

Will Smith could face more public humiliation, and it is that, according to reports in some media, the ex-lover of Jada Pinkett-Smith, August Alsinais negotiating a contract to write a book dealing with his extramarital affair with the actress.

The “Girls Trip” star, 50, admitted a couple of years ago that she slept with the musician, 29, while married to her husband Willwho in recent days has been in world headlines due to the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock in the last installment of the Oscar awards.

At the time, she called their affair a “brief entanglement,” which resulted in endless memes on social media. Now, according to The Sun, August is about to sign a book deal where he will talk about everything from his career to her affair with Jada.

“August is preparing to sign a big-money book deal that will detail his romantic relationships with Jada.An anonymous source told the outlet.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied. August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also talk about how he spent his time living in houses owned by Will when he was filming“.

The “Let Me Hit That” singer is said to want to detail what it was like dealing with the “aftermath” of Jada’s public admission. The publication says that “several publishers are interested in her story.”

In 2020, Will detailed how he and Jada made the decision to separate because they thought their marriage was on the brink of falling apart, shortly before she got involved with August, friend of your children.

Jada explained on her Red Table Talk show, and in front of her husband, how being with August made her feel and explained that he gave her “joy.” The entanglement between the two, according to the actress, lasted four and a half years. The two met through their son Jaden.

