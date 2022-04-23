Will Smith could have been part of Inception but could not be

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

lucid-dreams-brain-how-to-have-them.jpg Inception: Nolan’s film is one of the cinematographic examples that has lucid dreams as its central axis.

In the midst of all these controversies, many details and information about the actor’s life began to come to light. In addition to finding out about his problems with his wife, it was also revealed that was about to be part of Inception. Nolan’s film introduces us to Dom Cobb, a thief who has the strange ability to enter people’s dreams and steal all the secrets that are hidden in their subconscious. His skill made him an important figure in the world of corporate espionage.

This film was directed by Christopher Nolan and featured an all-star cast. Its main character was Leonardo Dicapriowho was accompanied by Elliot Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, among others. Although it is strange to imagine the main character without being played by DiCaprio, the truth is that other actors were also taken into account for the leading role. One of them was Will Smith.

Will Smith wins his first Oscar for his role in “King Richard: A Winning Family” Will Smith won Best Actor for his moving role as the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

According to information shared by cinema mix, during the pre-production of the film Warner Bros considered other actors for the main role. The names that sounded the most were Will Smith Y Brad Pitt. Apparently the first option was the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. In this way, the director gave him a period of 48 hours to make a decision. Of course, the actor could not answer in time.

For this reasonWill Smith he became the main choice to star in Inception. However, the same thing happened to her as to Brad and she was also unable to give an answer in the period of time that she had been offered. In this way, the paper slipped from his hands. The third time was the charm and finally Christopher Nolan got a yes from Leonardo DiCaprio. This is how the Oscar-winning actor starred in this film and received praise from all over the world.