Will Smith dances with his mother | Cinema

In recent days, the mother ofturned 85. For the occasion, the son decided to dance with his mother to the notes of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody ”by Whitney Houston.

Recall that the actor is currently in theaters in A Winning Family – King Richard. You can see the video below:

About A Winning Family – King Richard:

Based on a true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “A Winning Family – King Richard” traces the life of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted female athletes of all time, who have changed the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar® nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) plays Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”). Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and make an impact on the world. Aunjanue Ellis (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Quantico” on TV) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney (“The Right to Count,” “Barriere”) plays Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (“Godfather of Harlem” on TV) plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the series “Divergent”, “Scandal” on TV) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (the upcoming “The Many Saints of Newark ”,“ Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge ”) in those of coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast are Andy Bean (“IT – Chapter Two”), Kevin Dunn (the “Transformers” films, “Veep – Incompetent Vice President” of HBO) and Craig Tate (“Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy”). Green directed “A Winning Family – King Richard” from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith with his Westbrook. Executive producers on the film are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd. The creative team behind the scenes included Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (“The Oilman”), production designers Wynn Thomas (“From 5 Bloods,” “The Right to Count”) and William Arnold. (“The Courage of Truth – The Hate U Give”), Oscar® nominated editor Pamela Martin (“The Fighter”) and twice Oscar® nominated costume designer Sharen Davis (“Dreamgirls”, “Ray”) . Music by Oscar® nominated composer Kris Bowers (“Space Jam: New Legends”, “A Concerto is a Conversation”).

A winning family – King Richard arrived in theaters on January 13, 2022.

