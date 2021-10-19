News

Will Smith, drug lord and CIA agent in the film ‘Fast & Loose’ – Magazine

Will Smith in a scene from 'Bad Boys for Life' - Photo: Columbia Pictures / 2.0 Entertainment
Will Smith in a scene from ‘Bad Boys for Life’ – Photo: Columbia Pictures / 2.0 Entertainment

Rome, February 8, 2021 – The actor Will Smith and director David Leitch have teamed up to bring it to the big screen the movie ‘Fast & Loose’, story of a lord of the drug which is also a undercover CIA agent, he just doesn’t know which of the two identities is the real one. Given the names involved, to which we add the writers Joe and Eric Hoeber, it is reasonable to expect a thriller with strong action elements.

Drug lord or CIA agent?

The plot tells of this John Riley (played by Will Smith) who wakes up one day in Tijuana and realizes that he has lost my memory. Following a series of clues, he realizes that he has been given up for dead and that he has lived a double life: that of a very rich and admired drug lord and that of an undercover CIA agent with no family and a meager salary. The problem is that does not remember which of the two identities is true and, further complication, he is not at all sure which of the two he would like it to be.

The screenplay for ‘Fast & Loose’ was written by Joe and Eric Hoeber, who together signed action films such as ‘Battleship’, the two ‘RED’, ‘Shark – The First Shark’ and ‘My Spy’. With the exception of the first ‘Red’, the story of old CIA agents returning to action, critics have never particularly appreciated their work. But the average public liked it. As for the director David Leitch, we are talking about one of the most popular of the moment in terms of US action cinema: he co-directed the first ‘John Wick’ and then he ventured solo with ‘Atomic blonde’, ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw ‘. In short, thanks also to his past as a stuntman, he knows how to pack heart-pounding action sequences. For its part, Will Smith has considerable “star power” and this helps to explain why around ‘Fast & Loose’ there has been a race to the top for distribution rights and a participation in production. When the consortium is perfected, the work could go ahead quickly, but it must be considered that Will Smith and David Leitch have the agenda very jammed, so things could also go on for a long time.

© All rights reserved

