Will Smith explained why he always avoided slavery movies and why he changed his mind

Will Smith is the protagonist of the new film by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation

Will Smith, American actor, rapper and film producer, has always been a legendary icon of action cinema, with a splash of comedy of course. The artist, who made his acting debut in 1992 with the film The damned of Hollywood, has mainly participated in mainstream feature films capable of drawing a large number of spectators into the hall. In any case, the artist in question has always been able to reinvent himself on the big screen, covering the most disparate roles, from the most dramatic to those, instead, more markedly demented and has always given his best in each one.

In reality, however, Will Smith never liked the slavery films that he avoided throughout his artistic life. Nonetheless, for the first time in his career, in Emancipation from Antoine Fuqua, Smith exceptionally plays a slave, Peter, who manages to escape, pursuing freedom. The star explained, in an interview for GQ, that he never wanted to embody a stereotype on screen, so he always preferred roles that went to “whites”, so as to prove that he was up to them.

I’ve always avoided making slavery movies. In the early part of my career… I didn’t want to show blacks in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to represent black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you were going to give to Tom Cruise. They proposed me to join the cast of Django Unchained. But I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge.

But the real question might be: what actually differentiates Django Unchained from a movie like Emancipation, which are also set in the same period and obviously with the same themes?

Emancipation is about love and the power of black love. And that’s something I could work hard on. We were going to do a story about how black love makes us invincible.

We honestly can’t wait to discover new information about the aforementioned realization, currently in production, with the presence in the cast also of Mustafa Shakir in the part of Cailloux, Ben Foster that embodies Fassel, Charmaine Bingwa in the role of Dodienne and many more.

Read also Emancipation: Will Smith starring in the new film by Antoine Fuqua