Will Smith explained why he didn’t appear on The Suicide Squad

Will Smith was a member of the DCEU for a short time

Will Smith, American actor, rapper and film producer, in his long career he has interpreted the most disparate roles with always a particular attention to the decidedly more blatant and charismatic characters. Among fascinating seducers, explosive policemen and superheroes without blemish and without fear, the star has carved out his space within Hollywood with a few exceptions. Among the most interesting parts it has played over time, one cannot fail to mention Deadshot, powerful antihero from the film Suicide Squad (2016) of David Ayer. Unfortunately, despite some initial rumors, in The Suicide Squad (2021) of James Gunn there was no room for the character and initially it was thought that Idris Elba, instead of Bloodsport, would have replaced Will Smith in the same role.

It was never understood why this abandonment and finally, in a recent interview for GQ, the artist explained the reason that corresponds to some information reported by newspapers in the entertainment world. In particular, Smith stated that he had had conflicts with other projects that did not allow him to participate in the cinecomic. And that is why it has always been said that between Warner Bros. and the actor was on good terms, precisely because nothing actually happened.

Anyway it was really a shame Will Smith’s absence in The Suicide Squad also because many of his colleagues like Margot Robbie (which embodies Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (in the part of Rick Flag), Viola Davis (in the role of Amanda Waller) and others have returned to the attack. Imagine a confrontation between Deadshot and Bloodsport and then reflect on how much it could potentially rock on the big screen. Don’t you find?

