Will Smith explains why he said no to Django Unchained

Busy playing Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, Will Smith explains why he has so far made no slavery films and turned down Django Unchained.

Will Smith, that like Jamie Foxx went through all genres in the cinema, right from him, who rejected him, was replaced when he was offered the leading role in Django Unchained. An incomprehensible choice, but which today Smith, engaged in the filming of his first film on the theme of slavery, Emancipation from Antoine Fuqua, in which he is a slave fleeing from the South, explains this way:

I’ve always avoided making slavery movies. At the beginning of my career, I didn’t want to show people of color in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to embody black excellence with my white counterpart. I wanted to play roles that are offered to Tom Cruise. The first time I considered it was for Django Unchained. But I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge.

As opposed to Django Unchained, for Will Smith, Emancipation “It’s a film about love and the power of black love, something I could go wild with. We’re going to do a story about how black love makes us invincible.”

In short words, only positive heroes in Will Smith’s career, but even here it is a matter of point of view. Say no to a movie Quentin Tarantino from a certain point of view it was a courageous choice, and we certainly won’t be complaining about his renunciation. Jamie Foxx it definitely didn’t make him regret it.

