Will Smith, fattened and bearded: what happened to him?

Will Smith he is one of the most beloved actors in the world, but in the last few hours it is not his extraordinary talent on set that makes him talk about him but a shot that surprised the fans. The American actor, in fact, who became famous in Italy thanks to the 90s sitcom ‘Willy, the prince of Bel-Air’, posted a photo on Instagram where he shows he has lost the physical shape of the past by highlighting his ‘bacon’. “I’ll be honest with all of you. I’ve never been in such bad shape in my life.”, this is his comment. The post logically went viral immediately and fans of the ‘Man in Black’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ star immediately defended it with comments like: “You are Will Smith, you can have any shape you want” or “I want to tell you the facts: you are 52 years old, you look great”.