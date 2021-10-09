News

Will Smith, fattened and bearded: what happened to him?

Posted on
Will Smith he is one of the most beloved actors in the world, but in the last few hours it is not his extraordinary talent on set that makes him talk about him but a shot that surprised the fans. The American actor, in fact, who became famous in Italy thanks to the 90s sitcom ‘Willy, the prince of Bel-Air’, posted a photo on Instagram where he shows he has lost the physical shape of the past by highlighting his ‘bacon’. “I’ll be honest with all of you. I’ve never been in such bad shape in my life.”, this is his comment. The post logically went viral immediately and fans of the ‘Man in Black’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ star immediately defended it with comments like: “You are Will Smith, you can have any shape you want” or “I want to tell you the facts: you are 52 years old, you look great”.

The lockdown and family problems

The extra kilos of the actor, who has twice reached the Oscar award with ‘Ali’ and ‘The pursuit of happiness’, are obviously attributable to the pandemic in progress, which forced him to eat and watch at home for a long time. TV. But we should also not forget the family problems faced in the last period, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith who admitted to having had an extramarital affair with the singer August Alsina during a period of crisis with her husband, while the daughter Willow has declared of be polyamorous.

