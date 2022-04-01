Will Smith fights Chris Rock thanks to a mod in God of War

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The topic of the moment is undoubtedly the slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Unless you live in a cave, we are sure that you have not been able to avoid the enormous number of memes that the incident last Sunday caused. However, now comes the possibility of enjoying it with a mod in God of War.

A new version of the incident is now available

Who says memes are enough? Well now, all of you who have been looking for more community creations about the awkward moment in Hollywood, can enjoy a new video shared by the well-known modder of God of WarOmega Fantasy.

In this video, we can learn what would have happened if Smith and Rock engaged in a more extensive fight after the initial slap, all using models of God of War for PC.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, the talented modder replaced Kratos and Baldur with Will Smith and Chris Rock to imagine a post-Academy showdown, but in the style of the Santa Monica Studio game.

It is worth mentioning that the scene is the first great confrontation of God of Warbut using the 2 celebrities that are currently on everyone’s lips, who present themselves with an impressive image despite the short time the user used to create them.

Of course, a fight of this type between Will Smith and Chris Rock is something that will not happen, thanks to the fact that the apologies of both have already been made public, although the actions that the Academy will take to put an end to this case have yet to be known. .

What did you think of the mod? God of War for pc? Tell us in the comments.

