Will Smith: Fire at his Los Angeles mansion

As reported by The Sun, the Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles went on fire and, to tame thefire and to help any injured, numerous vehicles from the fire brigade and various ambulances were needed.

Will Smith’s home is located in Calabasas, Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Fire Department told The Sun that flames hit the actor’s home around 4 p.m. In reality, however, it was a simple and controllable fire that caused a huge amount of smoke. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said, “The fire was quickly extinguished. By the time we arrived it was almost extinguished. No one was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The acres of land surrounding the mansion are substantial and were needed. 45 minutes to review and check for damage “.

At the moment, the causes that triggered the fire are not yet clear. Will Smith celebrated his wife Jada Pinkett’s 50th birthday over the weekend. Their son, Jaden Smith, lives in a nearby mansion; daughter, Willow Smith, lives in Malibu. The protagonist of The Pursuit of Happiness has a third child, named Trey, born of his first marriage. None of the family posted anything on social media about the fire.

Will Smith bought several properties in Calabasas and turned them into a single property. The project was completed in 2003 after seven years of work. The property includes nine bedrooms, a cinema, a swimming pool, an eight-car garage, and tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. The actor already had to evacuate his home in 2018 due to the Woolsey fire, which threatened his property.

In the past few months, Will Smith has admitted that he spent the last year at home and that he was in poor shape. For this reason Will Smith has started a series of workouts with the aim of losing weight and documenting everything thanks to a series that will be distributed on YouTube.