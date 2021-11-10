Will Smith, forthcoming biography tells of a violent childhood

Will Smith’s Autobiography, Myself, out on November 9, is definitely destined to get talked about. Inside the book all the human complexity of one of the most famous characters of cinema and TV, of an actor set in comic roles, but which reveals how much there is behind the mask of each of us. Myself tells the whole truth, nothing but the truth, about Will Smith about his life, from the confessions of his poly marriage with Jada Pinkett, to uchildhood made up of violence and pain.

In a long excerpt from the book previewed by People, we read the part concerning the difficult relationship with his father, Willard Smith, an abusive and violent figure, especially towards his wife Caroline Bright. Particularly, the actor relates a key episode from his childhood, in which he fully realized the brutality of his father. “When I was 9 I saw my dad punch my mom in the side of the head and hit her so hard she collapsed and I saw her spitting blood. That precise moment in that bedroom defined who I am more. than any other time in my life. Everything I’ve done since, all the awards and accolades I’ve won, was my way of apologizing to my mother for not acting that day. For letting her down in that moment. For not keeping head to my father. For being a coward “writes Will Smith reliving those tragic moments.

Willard Smith, Will Smith and son Jaden – 2004 Steve GranitzGetty Images

In the years to come, the relationship with his father was constantly veiled by a resentment that never subsided, even when he was little more than a teenager and his parents divorced. The critical point came when Will Smith took care of his father with cancer (who passed away in 2016) and on that occasion the idea of ​​making him pay came up: “One night, while I was taking him from his bedroom in the bathroom, evil has taken hold of me The path between the two rooms passes at the top of the stairs. As a child, I promised myself that one day I would avenge my mother, that when I was old enough and strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him. “

Will Smith knows he has control over his father’s life at that moment, but decides not to act, as he recounts in the book: “So I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have knocked him down and got away with it easily. While decades of pain, anger and resentment flowed and then receded, I shook my head and continued to take my father to the bathroom. ” So it ends a heartbreaking story of abuse and pain carried on for years. Will Smith allows us to look into her soul, delivering some of the dark and light that haunted her. Myself it could really be a book worth reading to get to know it and get to know each other a little better.

Caroline Bright and Will Smith – 2008 Bryan BedderGetty Images

