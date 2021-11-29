Will Smith: Friend Alfonso Ribeiro explains why he might not read his memoir

Alfonso Ribeiro, who plays Carlton Banks in Willy, The Prince of Bel Air, explained why he has no intention of reading his friend Will Smith’s memoir.

Alfonso Ribeiro, colleague of set of Will Smith in Willy, the Prince of Bel Air, he has always supported his friend’s career, but he may decide not to read his memoir recently published due to the criticisms that Smith is receiving.

Bright: Will Smith in a moment in the film

The private details of Will Smith’s life and his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith first emerged in the course of the talk she conducted, Red Table Talk, and now also in the memori published by the popular star.

The friend and colleague Alfonso Ribeiro confessed to Extra that he is not sure he wants to read the memoir for a very good reason.

“For many, many, many years, people have speculated about Will Smith’s family. They are exposing it publicly in a way that is their truth. I don’t know if I’ll read the book because I know the people.”.

Will Smith, anecdote about Jada Pinkett Smith: “That sex scene in front of my grandmother ..!”

In the 90s hit series Willy, The Prince of Bel Air, Alfonso Ribeiro played Carlton Banks, Willy’s (Will Smith) rich cousin. Speaking about the experience, Ribeiro said:

“When you lose for a while, you appreciate what you do. I didn’t necessarily lose, but what I loved because I won was taken away. When you play a role like Carlton and people love it and you do the job. so good that you’re told you can’t do it anymore because they don’t see you in any other role, that’s something that’s hard to deal with. “

Willy the Prince of Bel-Air: 5 elements that made him a cult phenomenon