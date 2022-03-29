Will Smith, from failure in theaters to breaking it on Netflix and becoming a meme | Chronicle

In the last hours, Will Smith became a meme, after he had an altercation with a comedian in full gala of the Oscar awards and that the actor hit him “defending the honor of his wife“. Beyond this, the artist has always been very loved by the public and this was demonstrated in the cinema box office.

He began his career making people laugh with The prince of Bel Airand little by little he was getting important roles in big productions like Independence Day, Men in Black (the entire series), Public Enemy, Bad Boys (all three films), I Robot, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Seven Souls, I Am Legend, Focus, Suicide Squad and Aladdinamong many others.

In the last 10 years alone, Smith has starred in 15 movies, most of them hits. However, in 2019 she had a setback that she is only now claiming. On November 10 of that year, a movie was released that was supposed to put him back at the top of the box office, but it turned out to be a complete mistake.

Gemini Project was released in theaters in 2019 and had figures well below expectations but is now one of the most viewed on Netflix.



Is about “Gemini Man“, translated into Spanish as “Gemini Project“, which was directed by ang lee and that required a lot of effort from the American, since he played two different people. The truth is that its production cost was around 200 million dollars, and in its first weekend, between what it grossed in United States and in the rest of the world, it barely reached a total of 59 million.

What is Project Gemini about, the Will Smith movie that is a success on Netflix

About ten days ago Proyecto Géminis had a second chance, it is that it entered the catalog of Netflix and this time it was very well received by the public, so much so that it immediately entered the Top 10 of the week and is still there, occupying the sixth position.

The film lasts an hour and 58 minutes and Smith plays a current version of himself, while the antagonist is him, but with about 23 years. The synopsis for the platform reveals: “A recently retired sniper faces a younger, stronger clone version of himself that a secret government agency has created to kill him.“.

The distribution is completed with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Douglas Hodge, Ralph Brown and Linda Emmond among others.