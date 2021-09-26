Will Smith gets back in shape to the beat of the music

The actor has released a video in which he goes wild to lose the pounds accumulated with the lockdown

Will Smith decided to go on a strict diet after showing he was overweight on his Instagram page. Apparently the American actor gained several kilos during the lockdown, thanks to his decidedly more sedentary life than usual. Recently he had shown the results of his laziness with one photo in which he appeared almost unrecognizable, with bacon and a very homey look. Now it seems that the star has changed course, through a low-calorie diet and a serious sports routine.

The new course of Will Smith is in a video, posted on Instagram and TikTok, in which the actor of ‘I am legend’ claps and dances to the rhythm of the music. In the background you can see a gym, complete with tools ready to get one of the most loved and smiling actors in the world back in shape. The clip begins with the star looking straight into the camera, showing a decidedly amused look. Shorts and sports t-shirt on, the actor starts to go wild and clap his hands following the notes in the background. To then go in circles and then start over again.

Will Smith’s new routine

In short, it seems that Will Smith has decided to get back in shape. But he wants to do it without giving up his now legendary joy. Apparently the actor’s new routine would begin on May 3, after confessing to his fans that he had never been in such poor shape in his entire life. All seasoned with an unmistakable shot, which showed him definitely weighed down. “This is my body after the pandemic,” he added. Blaming all his sedentary lifestyle on Covid.

The next day he added: “I love my body, but I want to feel better. I want to get back in the best shape of my life ”. Hence the decision to get back on track, a path that the actor would like to document step by step on YouTube, a platform with which it would reach an ad hoc agreement to broadcast the videos with which it hopes to convince many other people to make fitness a new, healthy, life partner.

