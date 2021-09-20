Will Smith has a 2 million euro motorhome that looks like a villa!

Browsing the site of Anderson Mobile Estates , an American company that produces customized luxury motorhomes, it’s hard not to notice the section dedicated to The Heat : huge vehicle made for the cinematographic efforts of Will Smith . The well-known American actor, in fact, wanted him for his travels during the shooting of various films around the USA: why stay in a hotel when you can have it a 22-wheeled, two-story motorhome ?

How The Heat is made

The Heat was customized by the actor over time. Comfort, luxury and amenities of all kinds which, despite the several years on the shoulders of the car (purchased at the beginning of the new millennium), make it one of the most incredible campers ever made and since exorbitant value: 2.5 million dollars, that is to say just over 2.1 million euros. There are one kitchen, one Lunchroom, complete with make-up station (who knows how many changes the actor will have witnessed The Heat), a little office it’s a lounge / wardrobe. All this downstairs. We then find a extra luxury bathroom complete with a shower with a sauna and even one cinema room (with 30 seats), obtained through an accurate mechanism that raises the upper floor by more than one meter and allows viewing on one 100 “drop-down screen. The doors, then, are all automatic. When Will Smith isn’t using it for his shoot, the RV comes rented for $ 9,000 a week, over 7,500 euros.

