Will Smith has a luxury RV worth 2.5 million with a cinema and sauna

Will Smith has an amazing camper, a kind of gigantic and luxurious house on wheels worth a whopping 2.5 million dollars. This is not a whim or an item bought just to show off. If we consider that the life of an actor is full of travels and transfers, even of several months and perhaps in places far from his home or his family, we understand why the desire to have a point of reference can arise.

While hotels can be wonderful places full of luxury and comfort, they can never feel the same as a place that is your home, or a trip home. I mean, Will Smith has a great camper, even if it’s not exactly a camper.

But before we get into the details, let’s see who made it: it’s about Anderson Mobile Estates, American company specializing in the production of custom luxury campers. Will Smith is called The Heat, although it previously had another name, The Studio. This is because the Philadelphia actor bought the trailer second hand, or rather directly from the Anderson family who had just started this business. This caravan is therefore his first job, then modified and customized for Will Smith only.

How is the Will Smith camper

Will Smith's camper interior
Anderson Mobile Estates

We have said that it is not really a camper, that it would be better to place it in that category of objects that the Americans call a mobile home. That is, it is the trailer of a truck that has been licensed as exclusive lounge. It is distributed over two floors and, to distribute the weight over the entire base, has 22 wheels. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a hydraulic system based on eight large pistons that can raise the upper deck by more than one meter, to improve the habitability. Also, thanks to this mechanism, space is created for a cinema room able to accommodate a hundred people and delight them with viewing on a 100-inch screen.

