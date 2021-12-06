Will Smith has also become a Fortnite skin

Fortnite, the record-breaking video game

To be even more precise, it is a character he played: Mike Lowrey, taken from the movie Bad Boys, released in 1995. This skin is already available in the game store, through the package called Mine Vaganti, which can be purchased at the price of 1500 V-Buck. Here is in detail what it contains.

Fortnite welcomes the actor Will Smith among its skins. To be even more precise, it is a character he played: Mike Lowrey, based on the film Bad Boys, released in 1995. This skin is already available in the game shop, through the package called Mine Vaganti, which can be purchased at the price of 1,500 V-Buck. Here is in detail what it contains:

Mike Lowrey skin

Decorative back Detective bag

Mike’s Double Pickaxe: Loose Mine Knives

This Mike Lowrey skin is a bit surprising, given the theme of Invasion, the Season 7 of the battle-royale that puts aliens and their spaceships at the center. For this reason, the skin of agent J, star of Men in Black played precisely by Will Smith, much more used to fighting against extraterrestrials. It is also true that Fortnite has already experimented with particular crossovers and skins in the past, often winning the favor of its community. Consequently, it is surprising up to a certain point to play against the aliens as Mike Lowrey, when there are also the skins of Rick Sanchez of Rick & Morty, of LeBron James for the film Space Jam: New Legends (soon in Italian cinemas), Marvel’s Loki and so on.

Meanwhile, in the past few weeks, Epic Games has given further proof of making Fortnite an incubator of virtual initiatives, which push the battle-royale to be much more than a “simple” video game. There are several examples: from Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour, to the interactive museum set up in collaboration with Time Magazine to celebrate Martin Luther King and the struggle for civil rights of African Americans.

Also in terms of mechanics, Fortnite seems to want to experiment with new (temporary) possibilities, inspired by competing titles, first of all Among Us by Innersloth. The impostor mode dates back to a few weeks ago, which traces the essence of the videogame phenomenon based on social deductions.