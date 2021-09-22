Will Smith has announced who will be the new “Willy, Prince of Bel-Air” in the reboot of the series

His name is Jabari Banks and he found out from the star that he got the role

C “is a new one Prince of Bel-Air And his name is Jabari Banks!

Ahead of the reboot of the series that launched the career of Will Smith, the same 52-year-old star announced the name of the one who will take his place as Willy.

Not only did he reveal it to the world, but also to the future protagonist himself during a video call: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet you and from the bottom of my heart I want to say congratulations: you landed the role of Will“he said, as Jabari put his hands to his face, incredulous and enthusiastic.

The reboot of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air transports the series into the contemporary world and the synopsis reads: “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the Bel-Air mansion gates. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive into the inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while continuing to pay homage to the original show.“.

For Jabari Banks it is the first job and not much is known about him other than that he really comes from West Philadelphia and graduated from the city’s university in 2020.

Will Smith and Janet Hubert in Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air – getty images

The original version of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air went on the air between 1990 and 1996, for six seasons.

ph: getty images