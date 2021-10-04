Will Smith, have you seen his daughter? | Music and social star

Have you seen Will Smith’s daughter? She is very young but she is already a real star of music and social media. Watch.

With a father so the talent could not fail to be inherited! Will Smith is one of the most loved actors and singers of all time. After the beginnings in the world of music, which he approached when he was very young, becoming passionate about rap, Smith has embarked on a more than successful career in acting. We have seen it in blockbuster films like The pursuit of happiness, I’m legend, Seven souls and many other famous films. Yet even the smallest of the house Smith, which now has 21 years, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps in the music field. Have you seen Will Smith’s daughter? In addition to similarity amazing, the girl also inherited an extraordinary one talent musical. Watch.

Who is Will Smith’s daughter

Born in Philadelphia in 1968, Will Smith is a real star in the United States and beyond. Married with Jada Pinkett, the actor and singer has ben three children, of which the eldest born from a previous union. All the children have decided to follow in their father’s footsteps in the music industry, with exceptional results. The only one daughter of the well-known actor is the one who, most of all, has managed to become a real one star. You have it view?

His name is Willow and she is very young. At just 21, the girl already has very clear ideas as well as boasting a solid career in the show. As a child, in fact, she took part in one of the most famous paternal films, I’m legend, to then dive fully into the world of music. True star of the social, Willow is splendid and the similarity with dad Will is terrific. The girl boasts a following on Instagram unparalleled, thanks to his talent but also of his beauty incredible. Not only.

Also two brothers of the young woman have a good following both on social networks and in music. The largest is called Trey and by profession he does the dj, while the other, Jaden, is both actor and singer. Trey was born from first marriage of the actor with his colleague Sheree Fletcher, from whom he divorced in 1995.

