Will Smith, his camper is the most luxurious in the world! Photo and video

Two floors, 22 wheels: it boasts a cinema room for thirty people, 14 TVs, make-up room

Will Smith loves to ride in an RV. But not just any camper: the largest and most luxurious in the world, split over two floors and almost 17 meters long. The cost is staggering: two and a half million dollars – PHOTO | VIDEO

Will Smith, the interior of his incredible camper

COLLECTOR – The actor is a collector of top-notch cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Azure, BMW i8 and Tesla Roadster. And, often finding himself wandering between one set and another, he decided to take off another, very dear, whim: a two and a half million dollar camper, equipped with every comfort and built by the specialists of Anderson Mobile Estate, which has already served numerous VIPs: Shakira, Mickey Rourke, Brad Pitt, Charlie Sheen, Jim Carrey, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Jamie Foxx and Bill Clinton. Will can thus always have a mega apartment on wheels (twenty-two!) Available, complete with a make-up station for his needs.

Will Smith really loves super luxury…

INCREDIBLE DETAILS – It’s called The Heat and boasts a thirty-seat cinema hall. The furnishings are well-kept: granite countertops, 14 televisions, leather on the sofas and ceilings. Each door is self-regulating, the roof lifts over a meter and on the “ground” floor it has a full eat-in kitchen and a $ 25,000 bathroom with sauna. When he’s not using it, he rents it for $ 9,000 a week.

Will Smith: "With Tommy Lee Jones it's like a great love"

