Will Smith: his ‘open relationship’ and a romance involving Jada Pinkett with Chris Rock

After last Sunday, March 27, actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th edition of the Oscars, many questions have arisen about it.

Smith was annoyed by a joke Rock made on air about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, who has been outspoken about her hair loss problem.

However, now international media have questioned the real reason behind the reaction of the famous actor of men in blackWell, apparently years ago the comedian had a fleeting romance with Jada, when they were already married.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in 1997. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Rumors surfaced in 2014 when the actress, who voices Gloria in the animated film Madagascar, would have shared more than necessary with Chris, who plays Marti in that tape. The rumors were never confirmed, but they did give a lot to talk about back then.

“Apparently the chemistry between Rock and Jada Smith had crossed the screen. Nothing was known about the alleged romance but there were many rumors. At that time Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock. In December 2014, Rock announced that he had filed for divorce from Compton-Rock and admitted to her infidelity in the marriage,” the newspaper says. ABC from Spain.

From third parties

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of the “most stable” couples in Hollywood. With 25 years of marriage, the couple shows their love in front of the cameras and together they have formed one of the most popular families in the middle.

However, their marriage has been in the public eye on multiple occasions due to their secrets, infidelities, estrangements, family scandals and therapies, which has even led them to be on the verge of divorce.

Will Smith and Jada Pinckett are one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

For this reason, the name of Chris Rock is not the first to appear on the list of third parties in their marriage. But let’s go further back, to the year 2011, when the first speculation about infidelity between the couple arose. On that occasion, the third party was nothing more and nothing less than Marc Anthony, a close friend of the couple.

“Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together and our marriage is intact,” the couple said in a statement released by the magazine. People.

Overcome the rumor, in 2014 Jada announced that she and her husband had an “open relationship” and that this was the secret for their marriage to be stable. The actress explained that she and her husband were free to date whoever they wanted.

Months later, the spotlight fell on Will and actress Margot Robbie, who shared credits in the film. Focus: Masters of the Scam. Apparently there was a lot of complicity between them and some photographs that were leaked on the Internet confirmed it.

Margot Robbie and Will Smith shared credits on ‘Suicide Squad’. (Clay Enos)

“There is absolutely no truth to the ridiculous rumour. It’s disappointing that a game between friends can be taken so out of context,” said Robbie, who a year later met the actor again on the set of suicide Squad, stirring up rumours.

“Under normal circumstances I don’t usually respond to nonsense (because it’s contagious), but many people have told me that they extend their ‘deepest condolences’ and it made me think: ‘What the hell. I can’t be that dumb too.’ So, in the face of interest I say: Jada and I are not getting a divorce. I promise all of you that if at any time I decide to divorce my queen, I swear I will tell you myself, “the actor denied.

The couple had not finished overcoming that rumor when in August 2016 the media linked Will Smith with his best friend, Duane Martin, with whom they said he had a love relationship. At that time it was said that the interpreter of The Prince of rap he had shelled out around $2 million to keep the relationship quiet; however, this was never verified.

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett had a fleeting affair. Photo: Facebook.

What did not remain a rumor and was publicly confirmed by Jada herself, was the relationship she had in 2016 with the young singer August Alsina, 21 years younger.

“I got involved with August,” said Jada during her program Red Table Talk, on Facebook.

According to the actress, the romance between her and the singer occurred when the couple decided to spend some time. The actress confessed that the events occurred at a time when she was suffering a lot.