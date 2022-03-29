Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars

Humor in the United States (especially in stand up) is characterized by being frontal, rude, transgressive and ironic. It feeds on current events to make fun of facts and people.

This type of humor, known by some as black, is evident in awards, public events and, of course, television programs, hence the success of Saturday Night Live.

However, there are many who consider that there is a fine line between offense and this type of humor. A line that can lead to situations like the one experienced at the last Oscar Awards.

Perplexed they reacted both in homes and those who were in the theater when after a joke by comedian Chris Rock, considered one of the best in this type of humor, he received a strong blow to the actor’s face Will Smithafter hearing him joke about his wife’s alopecia, the actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The joke that, as seen on the screen, did not upset the actor until he saw the reaction of his beloved who did not take it in a good way, said verbatim: “Jade, I love you. I can’t wait to see you in Lieutenant O’Neil 2”in reference to the character played by Demi Moore, in which she had to cut all her hair.

Smith’s action generated all kinds of reactions for and others against, the same thing happened with Rock’s joke, who was the one who paid for the scriptwriter who created it.

What was experienced at the Oscar gala was for many an unjustifiable act of violence that censors humor. Is it not possible to make jokes in the following editions?

Opinions of Creole humorists

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/28/a-man-with-open-arms-3fc74cde.jpeg For actor Luis José Germán, comedy in the United States is usually rude. (ARCHIVE)

DL consulted renowned humorists. One of them was Luis Jose German, who did not hesitate to refer to the subject: “I don’t think it reaches the point of censoring, the reality is that we live in more sensitive times and certain people feel directly affected by a general comment with a joke. Comedy in the United States has always been characterized by being rude, sarcastic and black, and just as today there is a more sensitive audience that does not tolerate it, there is also another who likes this type of humor, “he said.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/28/felipe-polanco-with-suit-and-tie-0d9d1d27.jpeg The experienced comedian Felipe Polanco addressed the issue. (SUPPLIED)

For the veteran comedian Philip Polanco “Boruga”the joke was out of place due to the health situation of the actor’s wife: “Of course there was the joke, especially since there is a health condition of his wife who was present at his side, which he did not like and we are speaking of the most watched ceremony in the world in terms of film awards,” he said, describing the fact as “not very intelligent for an animator to make a joke of that kind even though the production has asked him to, because in the end you have the freedom.” he explained.

For Carlos Sanchez “There are always limits to humor, these are adapted to situations, cultures and moments”.

And he continued: “He has been characterized by having that black humor (which I don’t like), but he was very unintelligent on the part of the production… to be a humorist you have to have tact, you have to know when you you relax with people’s things”.

However, he made it clear that the reaction of Will Smith You shouldn’t applaud either. “It was disproportionate.”

“Will Smith He was wrong, he broke with what was established, there was a staff that worked so that everything would be perfect and he stressed them, “added the humorist Carlos Sanchez.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/28/a-man-with-arms-crossed-0525614a.jpg The humorist Carlos Sánchez established his position. (ARCHIVE)

Has it upset your mood?

They answered if in any show they have come to bother with some of their jokes. “Honestly, I have not had those episodes, maybe on some occasion there was an offended lady with a double meaning,” said Germán.

“Boruga” confessed that once in Boston a drunk person did not react in the best way. “It happened to me a few years ago, but it was with a drunk, who didn’t let him finish what he was going to say; he was going to refer me to the banilejos to praise them, but he did not let me and told me everything, ”he recalled.

For Carlos Sanchez it is impossible for a comedian to please everyone with what he says.