Will Smith, “I did not want to be like him”: the background on the father

Internationally renowned rapper and actor, Will Smith is one of the symbols of Hollywood: his performances in cult films such as ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ or ‘Seven Souls’ are unforgettable. 52 years old splendidly, Smith is originally from Philadelphia and the role that made him famous all over the world is that of the very likeable ‘Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air where he arrives thanks to the meeting with Benny Medina. Willy’s character is nothing more than a transposition of himself after becoming rich thanks to the money he earned as a rapper. In 1992 the actor married his colleague Sheree Fletcher with whom he has a son, Willard Carroll III. The couple divorced in 1995 and married the actress in 1997 Jada Pinkett. From this second marriage, Jaden Smith (1998) and Willow Smith (2000) are born. Regarding his family of origin, Will Smith told some time ago an unexpected background that marked him deeply, let’s see what it is.

Will Smith, in his childhood a dramatic background: his father has to do with it

Will Smith he is the second of three brothers. When he was 13, his parents ‘parents’ marriage was wrecked. Some time ago, in the Facebook program ‘Red Table Talk’, hosted by his wife Jada, the Hollywood star recounted the drama he experienced as a child in the family. “I was a polite and kind child, despite this I was slapped and beaten. I had external scars, but also internal scars,” he said. The actor revealed that he also witnessed the violence of his father against his mother: “I also saw that my father beat my mother. When he got angry, he turned into the stupidest person I have ever met ”. However, he admits that he can not hate him today: “Despite everything, today, I don’t feel a grudge against him. My father was not convinced of the importance of school, despite everything I went there and I learned a lot “. This background, however, inevitably marked his future. In fact, facing fatherhood was not easy for him: “I was terrified when I became a father. I cried so much. I thought, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not the right person, ”he confessed.

