Will Smith: “I had so much sex that at one point orgasm made me nauseous.” And explains the causes

Will Smith is a straight guy. At least it has always shown itself to be. His autobiography, “Will“, It’s a great success and he talks about everything, returning the image of a spontaneous super star. Betrayal, for example, is ‘at the base’ of a phase of life in which the actor he did not deal with sexuality satisfactorily. His girlfriend Melanie cheats on him. We are far from meeting his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Will did not expect (and who expects it?) The betrayal: “I am in desperate need of relief – he writes – but since there is no pill for heartbreak, I have resorted to homeopathic remedies of shopping and unbridled sexual intercourse. Up until that point in my life, I had only had sex with a woman other than Melanie. But in the following months I became the hyena of the ghetto ”. In short, a powerful but unsatisfactory promiscuity: “I have had sex with so many women and it was constitutionally unpleasant to the core of my being that I developed. a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm. It made me nauseous and sometimes it even made me throw up“.

