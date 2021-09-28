News

Will Smith: “I wanted to play the roles you were going to offer Tom Cruise”

Will Smith reflects on his career by explaining why so far he has always avoided slave roles by aiming to play superheroes and mainstream roles that everyone would entrust to Tom Cruise.

Will Smith he has been very cautious in his career, choosing roles carefully. Especially when he got famous. The actor confessed that he tried to shake him off racial stereotypes pointing to roles that they would be offered to a star like Tom Cruise.

Cannes 2017: Will Smith on the inaugural red carpet

Will Smith, now 53, took stock of his career in an interview with GQ explaining that he was aiming for mainstream roles in films like Independence Day, Hitch and Aladdin so that he could “depicting black excellence alongside my white counterparts”:

‘I wanted to play the roles you would have given Tom Cruise. I wanted to be a superhero “.

This is the reason that prompted Will Smith to avoid slavery roles and plays for much of his career:

“In the early part of my career … I didn’t want to show blacks in that light … The first time I thought about it was for Django Unchained. But I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge.”.

Independence Day, the studio didn’t want Will Smith as star: “A black actor would have ruined the proceeds”

Now, with the imminent release of his latest effort, Emancipation, Smith has finally felt ready to tackle the subject that had long been a taboo for him. At the center of the story, directed by Antoine Fuqua, we find Peter, a slave who escaped from a Louisiana plantation after being whipped to death by one of his overseers. As he travels north to join the Union Army, Peter will have to rely on his wits, his unwavering faith and his deep love for his family to escape his pursuers, their ferocious hounds and the treacherous swamps of Louisiana. .

Emancipation, also starring Ben Foster and Mustafa Shakir, will soon arrive on Apple TV +. The platform produced and financed the $ 120 million historical drama.


