Will Smith in “Emancipation”, will play a slave who manages to escape

Will Smithdespite his beliefs about his acting career, he will play the role of a slave for the first time. The film in question is “Emancipation” from Antoine Fuqua.

Will Smith he explained why he always avoided slavery movies and why he changed his mind. In “Emancipation“In fact he will play the role of a slave who manages to escape to pursue freedom. In the cast, in addition to Will Smith There are also Mustafa Shakir in the part of Cailloux, Ben Foster that embodies Fassel, Charmaine Bingwa in the role of Dodienne and many more.

The American actor has always said that he never liked the slavery films that he avoided throughout his artistic life. Nevertheless, for the first time in his career, in “Emancipation” from Antoine Fuqua, Smith exceptionally plays a slave, Peter. The star explained, in an interview for GQ, who never wanted to embody a stereotype on screen, so he always preferred roles that went to “whites”, so as to prove that he was up to them. The film is currently in production.

These are his words:

“I’ve always avoided making slavery movies. In the early part of my career… I didn’t want to show blacks in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to represent black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you were going to give to Tom Cruise. They proposed me to join the cast of Django Unchained. But I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge. Emancipation is about love and the power of black love. And that’s something I could work hard on. We were going to do a story about how black love makes us invincible“.

Ilaria Festa

