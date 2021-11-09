Will Smith in his book: “I Thought I’d Kill My Father”

Will Smith’s book: the star’s autobiography

Will. Only four letters as a title for Will Smith’s autobiography released today in the United States: that short word not only indicates the name of the famous Hollywood star, but also alludes to something else. Will it is that term that in English unites present and future: the future of certainty, not of hypothesis. add will and you set yourself a goal, take off will and join him. And this double meaning already anticipates so much of the meaning of Will Smith’s book, written with author and blogger Mark Manson.

In Italy, Will Smith’s book will be released on Thursday 11 November with the title of Will, the power of the will, with the Italian translation published by Longanesi which explains the pun of the original version, not immediate for those who do not chew English. The excerpts of the text published in recent days to launch the release have anticipated several delicate issues: the family above all, from the one in which he grew up to the one he lives with now.

Will Smith and his abusive father: “I thought I’d kill him”

Willard Carroll Smith for both, and then those junior And senior they love so much in the United States to distinguish father and son. The man we know as Will Smith he was in fact born with the same name as his father, a recurring figure in the life of the star and character, who occupies a rather cumbersome place in the book. Who was Will Smith’s dad? Starting from the positive characteristics, he is the man from whom the actor learned the pursuit of perfection and the culture of work:

“He came to every premiere of every film of mine and he always came sober. He listened to every album and visited every recording studio. He was a perfectionist. That same intense perfectionism that terrified his family, gave me food every day of my life “

The father, however, terrorized the family and Will Smith tells it in the book, as anticipated by People. He was a violent and alcoholic man and the actor in particular cannot forgive himself an episode related to his childhood:

“I was nine when I saw my father hit my mother in the head so hard that she lost consciousness. The moment I saw her bleed, in that bedroom, was probably what, more than any other in my life, defined who I am today “

He wanted to defend her mother Caroline Bright, but he didn’t. And all the success he had in the future was almost a tribute to the woman who brought him into the world and always loved him, a request for forgiveness for being a “coward” at that moment. As a child Will Smith had rarely thought of committing suicide, but then he had decided to be the family entertainer: if his father had always laughed thanks to him, he would not have become dangerous anymore. Then, a few years ago, the temptation, when Will Smith thought about killing his father, now ill:

“One night I was escorting him to the bathroom in his wheelchair and stopped in front of the flight of stairs between his room and the toilet. I remembered the promise I made to myself as a child: that one day I would avenge my mother. And I had an instinct to drop him down the stairs. Then I got upset and went on to the bathroom “

Will Smith, his wife and other women: between polygamy and harem

Will Smith had two wives: Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995 and Jada Pinkett since 1997. Both actresses, both are obviously present in theautobiography soon to be released in Italy. The first is mentioned in particular when he says that during the shooting of one of his first films, 6 degrees of separation, he had risked entering so much into the interpretation of the character to the point of falling in love with the actress who joined him in the cast, Stockard Channing.

“When I got home, my wife didn’t see Will Smith, but the character of the film, Paul Poitier”

The current partner instead ended up under the headlights of gossip a month ago due to some admissions of the actor. In an interview with GQ, Will Smith has in fact declared that he does not practice monogamy in agreement with Jada. The 53-year-old revealed to his life coach of want a harem with several women – including actress Halle Berry – and his Christian upbringing led him to hate these fantasies: “Having these thoughts doesn’t make me a bad person.”

Will Smith and his sons actors: the star’s faults

What work do Will Smith’s children do? Firstborn Trey (but actually named Willard Carroll Smith III) didn’t follow in his parents’ footsteps, but the two children he had with Jada Pickett did. Jaden Smith and Willow Smith are indeed actors, among other things, and the former is notably remembered for The pursuit of happiness of 2006. The second is instead more concentrated on music, even if it supported the father in I’m legend in 2007.

Both, with his current wife, are at the root of Will Smith’s over-50 life worries. His perfectionism has in fact unintentionally jeopardized the relationship with people he loves very much, in the danger of suffocating his children and Jada Pickett. In the book, the star admits that she understood that you never stop learning, otherwise something succumbs to success, happiness and love. As happened with Jaden later After earth:

“At the box office the film was a disaster and received fierce criticism. I know it can happen, but Jaden was deeply hurt. Unrepeatable things were written about him and my son took full responsibility for the flop. In reality he had done nothing but execute to the letter what I had told him to do. It was I who had pushed him into the jaws of those who devoured him and he felt betrayed by me “

Will Smith in the last film is King Richard, the father of the Williams sisters

Just in the hours when Will comes out in US bookstores, it should not be forgotten that Will Smith’s latest film is ready to make his entrance on the scene. November 19 is the date in America, while in Italy King Richard will be released on January 13, 2022. Like other films of the last two years, the one directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green has created discontent among its cast, because its release in theaters will match that in streaming platforms, significantly reducing box office receipts. To cushion this effect, Will Smith chose to pay the other co-stars personally. A winning family – King Richard tells of Williams sisters, multiple tennis champions. Will Smith will be Richard himself, Venus and Serena’s father and coach.

