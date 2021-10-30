Will Smith in tears: “I thought about suicide, behind the character there is a coward” (VIDEO)

In the trailer for The Best Shape of My Life series, Will Smith talks about mental health and recalls the time when he came to consider the idea of ​​suicide.

Will Smith is told in the trailer for The Best Shape of My Life, the Youtube series that will testify the path he has taken to lose weight in 20 weeks. The video then shows the actor as he tearfully remembers his thoughts on the suicide, admitting that he built his character to hide the more intimate and insecure side of himself.

It’s been five months since Will Smith first shared images of himself in what he called himself on social media. “the worst physical shape of his life“From this awareness was born The Best Shape of My Life, the docuseries in which the American actor talks about the 20-week journey that led him to lose weight, to be released on November 8 on Youtube. In the show’s trailer, however, Smith also talks about when his mental health needed training.

This confession does not concern only last year but also a phase of his life in which he even thought about suicide: “When I started this show, mentally I was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself“. During his fitness journey, Smith also wrote a memoir, in which he chose to”expose his life and many things that people don’t know about him“. The video shows a conversation he had with his family, during which he declares:”That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide“, although the trailer does not specify what period of his life he is talking about.

The cutscene ends with Smith appearing to be reading an excerpt from his book. “What you have come to understand about Will Smith, the alien-annihilating actor, the movie star, is largely a construction, a character carefully crafted and designed to protect me, to hide me from the world. To hide the coward“, reads the actor, ending in tears.

After announcing his intention to get back into the best shape of his life, Will Smith shared constant updates on his weight loss. According to what is shown in the trailer, the actor seems to have achieved his goal, even if the one just faced has turned out to be a much deeper and more important journey for him and his family.