Will Smith in the autobiography: “I am a coward and an infidel”

Will. He wanted to give just his name, as a title, to his autobiography out on November 9th. Because Will Smith, now at the age of 53, he decided to empty the bag. To be honest with himself and his fans e show even the less noble aspects of his person, less lovable, less acceptable.

Beyond the smiles which he regularly grants to the lenses of photographers on red carpets and social events. Will Smith is this and that, and if you want it, now, you have to get you the full package.

Will Smith and the desire for revenge

Magazine People has published an extract of the work. Here are some parts, the strongest. Because if you love Will Smith “the nice one, the king of comedy“, You should at least learn to accept”Will the traitor“,”Will the coward“And for a while also”Will the murderer“(But he stopped for a moment before making the gesture). And it’s not easy.

“When I was 9 years old I saw my father punch my mother on one side of the head, ”the book reads. “He hit her so hard she is collapsed and I saw her spit blood. That very moment in that bedroom defined who I am more than any other moment in my life. “

Below, together with the mother.

Everything he has done since then, all the prizes and awards he has won, “they were my way of apologizing to my mother for not acting that day. For disappointing her at that moment, for not standing up to my father. For being a coward. All my characters were a way of hiding that from the world coward“.

At that moment, a “child” was created in Will Smith’s head desire for revenge against his father who never abandoned him. And that he was carrying him on the road to murder.

He stopped at the last: he would have killed him

The parent is died of cancer in 2016, when he had already divorced his mother for years. But one night many years ago, while she was accompanying him from his bedroom to the bathroom (his father was in a wheelchair, ed), “evil has taken possession of me. The path between the two rooms passes at the top of the stairs. As a child I had promised myself that one day I would avenge my mother“.

The boy had promised himself to kill his father “when I was old enough and strong enough, when I was no longer a coward. So I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could have knocked it down And get away with it easily. Who would have thought that I did it on purpose? »He asks himself in the memoir.

But while he was thinking about it, in those states where “anger and resentment flowed and then receded“She made up her mind,” I shook my head and I kept taking my dad to the bathroom. In silence”.

Will Smith, unfaithful husband

In the autobiography, he also tells of falling in love with his colleague by Stockard Channing set, while married to his first wife, Sheree Zampino. The woman was waiting for Trey, their first child.

Below, Will very young with little Trey in his arms in a photo posted on Instagram by Zampino.

Will was unfaithful to her, but in the end he decided to stay with the family and raise the boy. To which, over time, brothers Jaden and Willow would also join. That now they will have a reason to love their dad even more: his courage.

