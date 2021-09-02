Will Smith introduces Jabari Banks, the new Prince of Bel Air

Will Smith presented the new Prince of Bel Air, or the one who will replace him in the reboot of the famous sitcom. This is the debut actor Jabari Banks, a very young and promising talent of American cinema.

Will Smith presents Jabari Banks

As we have known for some time, the famous sitcom of the nineties, that is The Prince of Bel Air, will have its own reebot. However, Will Smith will not play the role of the protagonist.

It was the latter who introduced his successor to fans. It is about the very young Jabari Banks, a rookie actor who promises to soon make a name for himself in the world of American cinema. The boy will take on the role of Willy and, by a strange sign of fate, in reality it has the same surname as the uncles of the Prince of Bel Air.

Will Smith presents Jabari Banks: the words

With a simple video casting, Smith introduced fans to the new Willy. In the video in question, the actor, addressing his successor directly, said:

“It is a real pleasure to meet you and, from the bottom of my heart, I want to congratulate you. You got the role of Willy, the prince of Bel-Air! ”.

Jabari, thrilled as never before, replied:

“This is a dream that becomes reality. Thank you very much, I am so grateful. It’s incredible”.

Banks, therefore, will officially take on the role of the new Willy, the beloved Prince of Bel Air.

Will Smith presents Jabari Banks: the reebot

The reebot de The Prince of Bel Air will have a dramatic tone, although at the moment there is little information we have about it. We know that Will Smith is developing the series as a producer and that it will be composed by two seasons. These will air on the Peacock streaming service. Compared to the sitcom of the 90s, the new product should be a drama, based on the short made in 2019 by Morgan Cooper.

As for the very young Jabari Banks, he will be a real one for him debut. We know that he studied at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and, in his spare time, sings, writes songs, raps and plays basketball.