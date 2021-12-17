Will Smith is King Williams: the trailer on the dad of the Williams sisters

D.after the delay caused by the pandemic, will finally be released in the fall A winning family – King Richard. Film starring Will Smith in the role of the legendary Richard Williams, father and trainer of the legendary Venus and Serena. Which, with no technical training behind it, she was able to bring her daughters to the top of tennis world.

Not a biopic in the strict sense of the champions hence, but a a larger account of their somewhat troubled childhood in one of the most infamous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Almost a fairytale with a happy ending for girls, and for a man who, despite a temperamental temper, knew build a future of prosperity and wealth for themselves and their daughters.

A winning family – King Richard: the plot of the movie

A winning family – King Richard follows the rise to glory of Venus and Serena Williams through the iron will of his father Richard, the figure on which the film focuses. A dreamer who, with dedication and perseverance, rather than making a bet with himself, he simply methodically embarks on a path to success. The only unknown is time.

Driven therefore by a clear vision, Richard builds a plan to bring Venus and Serena to the top of tennis (she has seen the earnings of the champions and why not, her girls can scrape together as much, if not more). From the fields of Compton in California – where he is beaten every other day by the gangs – he takes them to Florida and there he begins to train them. – until the world limelight at the end of the nineties (the phase from which all the legend of his unusual ways of managing the education of his children derives).

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, A winning family – King Richard it is a monument to Richard (King, king, in fact), but also the power of the family, and the trust of his clan for a tough man ready for anything for social redemption. Also because, in the end, the alternative is misery.

The will of Richard Williams

Makeshift tennis coach, Richard moved to Campton from Louisiana in 1980. He is already married when, after seeing Virginia Ruzici win Roland Garros, he tells his wife that “we will have two daughters, we will make them play tennis and we will become rich“. In a famous interview with New Yorker, he trusts that, to achieve the goal, he had written a plan of 85 pages of programming: training, how it should have moved. Torn between Venus and Serena, when the girls are not yet five years old.

Halfway between genius and madness, the parent-coach uses legitimate and pseudo-lawful means to transform budding champions into infallible war machines. Among the many things: it forces them to throw their rackets away like javelins, to strengthen their arms; pays kids to insult them from the off screen, accustoming them to remain impassive when in the middle of a hostile stadium.

Bulky, out of line, Richard has often stood out too in the stands. Famous the scream launched in 2000, on the occasion of the victory of Venus versus Lindsay Davenport in the Wimbledon final: “Straight Outta Compton!”, referencing a song by the legendary hip-hop collective NWA. Group formed right in the town in Los Angeles County, where Richard raised his daughters.

After taking them to the top of world tennis, Over time, Richard has assumed a less visible role in the life of his daughters, addressing other interests, such as photography.

Will Smith, not the first sporting role

After the great performance of 2001 in the biopic Ali, directed by Michael Mann and focusing on the immense boxer Cassius Clay, the former Prince of Bel Air returns to sports in 2005. With Shaded area, film that tells the true story of Dr. Bennet Omalu, a Nigerian neuropathologist who discovered one degenerative disease affecting the brains of football players American after repeated blows to the head.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

About his role in A winning family – King RichardWill said on his Instagram account: “One of the greatest honors as an actor is being able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they are still alive. I’ve had the opportunity to do it a couple of times in my career playing Bennet Omalu and Mohammed Ali, and each time it has been a rewarding experience beyond all limits. Therefore today I am proud to tell the story of the man who introduced the world to two real supereoine “.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED