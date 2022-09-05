Will Smith is not the only Hollywood celebrity who has stirred up Ecuador

Last week, the actor Will Smith made news when seen on Alausi (Chimborazo) where he began a journey for an audiovisual of the channel National Geographic. This medium reminds him of other greats in the film industry who for various reasons came to these lands.

RUSSELL CROWE

The New Zealand-born actor was invited by director Taylor Hackford to shoot alongside meg ryan the movie Life test. The chosen location was Quito, It was the year 2000 and the artist, winner of the Oscar for Gladiator, He took advantage of his stay to visit sectors such as the church of San Francisco and the sectors of La Ofelia and Guápulo.

HARRISON-FORD

At the beginning of April 2016, the famous American actor Harrison Ford, arrived at the José Joaquín de Olmedo airport, in Guayaquil. His stay was documented by several Twitter users. Some of them took the opportunity to take photos with him inside and outside the air terminal and in other places where he was, including a popular typical food restaurant in Urdesa. Later he traveled to Galapagos.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

There are several occasions in which the actor of titanica has visited the Galapagos IslandsIn March of last year, on that occasion, worried about the reservation, he met with the former president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, to deal with environmental issues, one of the gallant’s passions.

ANGELINA JOLIE

The first time that the protagonist of maleficent and former partner of Brad Pitt visited Ecuador was in 2002, since then he has visited the country as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. His trips have not necessarily been for pleasure but rather to care for and channel help to children and women, many of them victims of violence and abandonment.

CHANNING TATUM

In December 2015, the American actor, dancer and model proved to be an activist and defender of the rights of the indigenous people who live in Ecuador and a defender of the ecosystem. He is part of the organization and rune foundation which aims to publicize the benefits of guayusa, a plant grown in the Amazon. In 2018 he returned to the country, this time to delve into the fascinating Napo province.