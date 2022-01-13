Will Smith is Oscar-winning in “A Winning Family – King Richard”

It came very close with Ali (2001) by Michael Mann e The pursuit of happiness (2006) by Gabriele Muccino, but perhaps the good year is just that: after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film, Will Smith fly to the Oscar thanks to A winning family – King Richard, in the hall from 13 January.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film tells the story of the Williams family: Will Smith is Richard Williams, father of sisters Serena and Venus, who have become tennis stars. For the role, the actor gained weight, confronted the true champions and embraced Richard’s spirit: that of a man with an unshakeable faith in his own abilities, those of his daughters and above all in his program for success.

This was an important role for Smith, who published his autobiography last November, Will, the power of the will, in which he speaks with an open heart of the difficult relationship with his father, who passed away in 2016. An apparently perfectionist and dutiful man, but who in private drank and beat his wife.

For the actor, the father figure of Richard Williams, rigorous and harsh, perhaps sometimes too hard, towards his daughters, but always oriented towards their realization, was important in elaborating his own experience.

Also producer, for Will Smith the story of Serena and Venus Williams is that of the American dream:

The strength of this story is the impossible dream. We all have impossible dreams, things we would do if we thought we could, if we believed. The story of Richard and this family is part of the American dream. There are very few places in the world where Venus and Serena could have emerged. This is a story that tells the desire to overcome one’s limits: sometimes circumstances don’t help us, so it’s up to us to rely on our strength and get the better of it. It’s something we all want.

Waiting to find out if Will Smith will manage to win the Academy Award for Best Actor (his main rival is Andrew Garfield, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!), A winning family – King Richard arrives at the cinema on January 13th.

To make the film Smith worked closely with the Williams family, who gave their blessing to the film. For the actor it is the most important milestone:

Involving the family and getting their blessing was essential for me. In the past I have told a couple of times about the life of people who really existed and I realized that the target audience is the family. For me it’s a complete failure if the subject of the story thinks the film isn’t accurate and doesn’t feel loved and honored. Richard was on set every day and Serena and Venus were involved in every step. Getting the family high five after seeing the movie was the greatest satisfaction. I don’t need anything else.

“A Winning Family – King Richard”: Beyoncé on the soundtrack

The soundtrack of A winning family – King Richard is composed by Kris Bowers. In the film you can hear songs such as The Greatest Love of All And I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston. There are also songs by Nina Simone, Dolly Parton and Green Day.

It can also be heard in the final scene and on the credits Be Alive unreleased song by Beyoncé, made especially for the film A winning family – King Richard.

