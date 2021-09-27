Will Smith is over the moon, here’s how he exploits his stardom: inimitable

The talented Hollywood actor is also a source of inspiration for his many fans. He himself teaches us how to face life.

Will Smith is a famous American actor who, over the course of his long career, has starred in several successful films. At the beginning of the 2000s, however, it was recognized as one of the most powerful stars in Hollywood.

His journey began on the big screen and let us be content to mention at least some important films in which he took part.

In this regard we can remember Bad Boys, Concussion – Shadow Zone, Men in black, The pursuit of happiness.

However, even on television he made a name for himself with his funny and charismatic performance in the popular series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

As for the latest project, a couple of months ago, it came out the official trailer for A Winning Family – King Richard, drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Smith, among other things, in previous interviews, he has also shown that he has very clear ideas about how one should face life and above all certain internal obstacles.

The actor has indeed claimed that it is essential to believe in who we are and even realizing that our fears are not real, but only a product of our imagination.

A man, therefore, who, in addition to his profession, is also able to be an inspiration for his optimistic way of coping with everyday life.

The declaration of the international star

In the past, the talented actor had said that he never thought he would become very famous and that he sees this privileged condition as a gift with which he tries to improve the world around him.

Today, September 25, Will celebrates his birthday, and, in fact, blows out 53 candles. Smith, currently, he is also very active on social networks, and on Instagram he boasts much more than 55 million followers.

Very followed even on the Web, therefore, he takes the opportunity to keep the numerous fans updated, who punctually reward him with like and affectionate comments that denote the great esteem they have for him.

To top it off, the two-time Oscar nominee recently released an autobiography of his simply titled Will in which he recounts his life, between youth difficulties and successes.