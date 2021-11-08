News

Will Smith is the dad of the Williams sisters in the movie “King Richard”

In Italian cinemas at the beginning of 2022, the film tells the story of the father of the two tennis champions

The story of two champions of the tennis, but also that of a fathertrainer. It is that of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, which arrives on the big screen with the film “King Richard“(Italian title” A winning family – King Richard “). The main character is Will Smith who plays the father of the Williams sisters.

The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for January 13, 2022, in November 2021 in the United States, and in the meantime the trailer for “King Richard”. The same Serena Williams he shared it on his social profiles, writing: “It should be fine”, about the film.

The story of Richard, the father of the Williams sisters played by Will Smith

The plot is inspired by the true story of Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, who lives with his family in a county of Los Angeles, and has one obsession: to transform his daughters into two tennis champions. He does it with determination, affection, sometimes going beyond the limits.

Zach Baylin is writing the screenplay for “King Richard”, while Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of his third feature film after “Monsters and Men” and “Good Joe Bell”, is directing it.

In the cast, alongside Will Smith, is Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena. And again in the film there are Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal.

