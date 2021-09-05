Will Smith is the father of the Williams sisters in “King Richard – A Winning Family”

“One of the greatest honors, as an actor, is to have the opportunity to celebrate someone’s legacy, when they are still creating it. I have had the opportunity to do so a few times in my career playing Chris Gardner and Muhammad Ali, and each time is an unparalleled experience “. A new test for Will Smith: The 52-year-old actor plays Richard Williams, the father-coach of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard – A winning family, the story of the man, now 79 years old, who made his daughters two absolute tennis stars.

The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously signed feature films Monsters and Men And Joe Bell with Mark Wahlberg. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams. The release in the United States, in theaters and on HBO Max, is scheduled for November 19, in Italy it should arrive in cinemas in January 2022.

A winning family tells how Richard Williams has raised and trained Serena and Venus from an early age, with incredible tenacity, with the sole aim of making them become champions. It is known that he had written a 78-page plan before they were even born.

Will Smith's Marital Crisis: "I felt like a failure, Jada cried for 45 days"



Will Smith had been missing from the big screen since early 2020, when it was released Bad Boys for life, just before cinemas around the world closed due to the pandemic. In his long career, which began in 1990 with the show Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, the actor garnered two nominations for the Oscar for the best male performance: the first for his role as Muhammad Ali in the biopic dedicated to the heavyweight champion of the world and the second for The pursuit of happiness, the first American production film directed by Gabriele Muccino.