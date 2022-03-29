Will Smith is trending on Netflix with a movie after the Oscars

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

The film tells the story of Henry Brogan (Will Smith), a hit man faces a clone who is a younger version of himself and who will go to any lengths to assassinate him. “Gemini Project” was directed by Ang Lee and stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong, Ralph Brown, Linda Emond, Douglas Hodge, Ilia Volok, and EJ Bonilla. It has a duration of 118 minutes. The film did not receive good reviews when it was released in 2019, but it seems to have found its audience since its arrival on Netflix.

The action movie starring Will Smith It currently ranks as the seventh most viewed Netflix movie worldwide, although in several Latin American countries it has been ranked as the most viewed on the platform. It will be necessary to see if it continues climbing positions after the scandalous participation of the actor in the delivery of the Oscar awards.

How much does Netflix cost in Argentina?

As the streaming company made official, current prices from Netflix on Argentina are the following:

Plan basic from Netflix on Argentina cost $379 and allows you to play movies and series on a screen with definition SD on a single device .

from on cost and allows you to play movies and series on a screen with definition on . Plan standard from Netflix on Argentina cost $639 and you can see the content in two devices simultaneous with definition HD.

from on cost and you can see the content in simultaneous with definition Plan premium from Netflix on Argentina cost $939 and the content can be enjoyed in up to four devices at the same time and in definition Ultra HD.

Netflix is the entertainment service by world’s leading streaming. Present in more than 190 countries, its 209 million paying subscribers enjoy series, documentaries and feature films from a wide variety of genres and in various languages. subscribers of Netflix they can watch the series and movies they want, when they want, where they want, and on any screen connected to Internet. They can also play, pause or continue enjoying, and all this without ads or commitments of permanence.