Will Smith: “I’ve always dreamed of having a harem of women, with Halle Berry and Misty Copeland”

In a recent interview Will Smith confessed that he always dreamed of having a harem of girlfriends to travel around the world with.

Will Smith, during an interview with GQ Magazine, he told a series of anecdotes from his new memoir. In the article we learn that the actor revealed to a “coach of the intimate and sexual sphere“what has always been his biggest dream: a harem of women willing to accompany him on his long journeys around the world.

Bad Boys For Life 13

Bad Boys For Life: Will Smith in a scene from the film

Also during the interview, Smith explained that he decided to let go, after turning 50, thanks to a conversation with Denzel Washington. The Flight star apparently pushed Will to travel the world on his own and this decision even led him to participate in “more than a dozen rituals with ayahuasca“, a psychedelic decoction based on various Amazonian plants.

Asked by the coach: “What would you want if you could have anything in the world?“, the actor replied that what he has always dreamed of is a”harem of girlfriends“and, when asked to give some examples, the Aladdin star mentioned actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland.

Will Smith on Jada Pinkett Smith: extramarital affairs, difficult choices: “We couldn’t pretend anymore”

Aladdin 1

Aladdin: Will Smith in a moment in the film

Finally Will Smith, trying to better explain this rather peculiar concept, declared: “After thinking for a long time about my personal harem, I realized that it was a horrible thing. Can you imagine how miserable such a thing would be? I have cleared my mind by telling myself that these thoughts are not wrong, it is right to think about the beauty of Halle; it doesn’t make me a bad person, even if I’m married. In my mind, due to my Christian upbringing, my thoughts are also sins. “


