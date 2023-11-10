Will Smith, Jazzy Jeff, dozens of icons perform Grammys Hip Hop 50 Salute

dj jazzy jeff And the fresh Prince Reunited on stage for the first time in years last night in LA for the Grammys… a full-circle moment for the great couple!!!

The dynamic duo performed hits like “Brand New Funk,” “Gettin’ Ziggy Wit It,” and “Summertime” inside the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. love of exploration-Co-produced the special “Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop”.

Will was reportedly recording “Bad Boys 4” when Quest tried to bring him to the Grammys celebration of hip hop’s milestone birthday during the awards show in February — but his hometown brothers opted out this time. Has not done this!!!

The Fresh Prince was dressed in a Phillies jumpsuit and allowed his world-renowned DJ to showcase his skills on wheels of steel – much to the delight of all the rappers in the audience.

taste taste Couldn’t contain his excitement and as Will was finishing his “Summertime” performance he surprised the bear on stage with a hug… and he was soon followed by DJ D-Nice, chance the Rapper And tons of other hip hop legends!!!

Will and Jazzy Jeff won the first Grammy presented for Best Rap Performance with 1988’s “Parents Don’t Understand” and were also the first hip hop act to perform at the awards.

The special is set to air on Paramount+ in December and also features queen latifah, E-40, Rakim, Lotto, Big Daddy Kane, dj quik, tiny, remy ma, Y.G., glorilla, Gunna and many more.

TMZ.com