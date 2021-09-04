Will Smith joins the Fitbit family as a new ambassador

The actor, producer and musician is the new ambassador of the US sports watch family. Will Smith and Fitbit have entered into a new partnership, whereby the two will collaborate to create exclusive content through social networks, Fitbit Premium and the YouTube Originals docuseries, “Best Shape of My Life”, available soon.

Fitbit Premium

To help revolutionize and redefine your routine, Fitbit and Will Smith are collaborating to develop exclusive content on Fitbit Premium, which will include a range of health and wellness programs focused on the physical and mental aspects of strength. Through video sessions with the actor and his team of trainers, Premium members will thus be able to join this path with workouts, relaxation sessions, HIIT and strength exercises, yoga and meditation activities.

The first session, which will be available from 27 September, provides a challenging and affordable workout from Will and his coaches. It is designed to give rhythm to the day, but can be done when and where you want.

The program will then be expanded in the coming months and will add to the library of over 500 workouts and relaxation sessions already available to Premium members.

The docuseries

Over the past year (like everyone else), Smith also experienced the lack of a regular routine, even going so far as to admit to being in the “Worst form of (his) life”. So he reconstructed his daily schedule, documenting his daily progress and his recovery path.

Available from next autumn, the six-part docuseries YouTube Originals “Best Shape Of My Life”, produced by Westbrook Media, Will’s journey will follow while challenging himself to improve every aspect of his health and well-being, in the company of many guests.

Throughout the series, Smith used Charge 4 to try to improve his fitness and redefine his health and wellness goals, tracing everything from calories burned to daily activity, from training to daily steps, to relaxation sessions and practicing a routine to sleep better.

Social activity

Fitbit will obviously be present throughout Smith’s journey and it is therefore sufficient to follow the updates on the brand’s social channels (Instagram and Facebook) to find out more and find out how he will use the new holistic health tools on his new Charge 5.

