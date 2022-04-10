Will Smith keeps his Oscar but the Academy vetoes it for ten years

Will Smith may keep his Oscar for best actor for the film “King Richard”, but is vetoed by the Academy. The actor stays ten years without being able to participate in any event of the Academy, that’s how clear they have left it. Through a press release this information has been confirmed. And it is that during the week it was announced that the organizers would advance the meeting for this Friday, when initially it had been scheduled for next April 18.

Everything moved forward after the actor –Will Smith– announced his resignation from The Academy, which is why they decided there was no point in waiting until the 18th to deliberate.

In the statement shared with the press, the Academy stated that the last Oscar awards ceremony was destined to be a celebration. Said party, they say verbatim: “It was overshadowed by the unacceptable and damaged behavior that we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.” They also added that they themselves did not know how to react properly: “During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room.” They accepted their mistake and also now they see public apologies again: “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short, unprepared for something unprecedented.“.

Regarding today’s meeting, they comment that the Board of Governors convened the meeting we are talking about here, where they say they accepted the resignation of Will Smith and therefore decided that: “For a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” Bottom line Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for a decade.

The Academy addresses Chris Rock

The Academy in its statement has not forgotten Chris Rock, the comedian addressed the following words: “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.“. And it is that it is necessary to remember that after the slap the comedian continued ahead. He stood firm and serious in front of the camera. He did not respond to physical violence. He did not respond physically or verbally to the act of violence of which he was a victim.

The thanks to Chris Rock also extended to the hosts, nominees, presenters and winners, says The Academy: “For your poise and grace during our broadcast.”

David Rubin, the acting president and its CEO Dawn Hudson, assure in the statement that with these actions they seek to protect the artists and guests. They intend with this decision to restore, in addition, the confidence that could have been lost due to said act of violence.

They conclude with these words: “We also hope that this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

